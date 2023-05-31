Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $995,000 Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMT. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kennametal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kennametal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Down 1.8 %

KMT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 69,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,270. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Stories

