Dean Investment Associates LLC Invests $704,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $4.56 on Wednesday, reaching $446.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,934. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.56 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

