Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Assurant by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Assurant by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.44. The company had a trading volume of 53,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,370. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $185.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.02.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

