Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 655 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Masco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,398 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,646,000 after buying an additional 69,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,652,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,451,000 after buying an additional 68,981 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Masco by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,578,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,316,000 after buying an additional 187,421 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Masco Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. 76,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,796. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $57.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.