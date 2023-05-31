Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 97,442 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,442 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTO. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CTO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 13,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -447.06%.

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,784.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,192.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.