DeepOnion Market Capitalization Achieves $695,632.19 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $695,632.19 and $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00131149 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00058595 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00038600 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026618 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000479 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,921,485 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.