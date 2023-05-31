DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $804,096.67 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $804,096.67 and approximately $3.51 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00132363 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00059156 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00039128 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00022797 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,921,416 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

