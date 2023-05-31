Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 602,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Deliveroo Price Performance

DROOF remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Wednesday. 75,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,100. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DROOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.12) to GBX 88 ($1.09) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deliveroo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

