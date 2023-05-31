Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in May

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 602,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Deliveroo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. 75,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,100. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DROOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.78) to GBX 159 ($1.96) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.12) to GBX 88 ($1.09) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

