Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires Shares of 309 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,170,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,339,898. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $353.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

