Delta Asset Management LLC TN Invests $90,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.41. 375,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,995. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

