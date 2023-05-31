Delta Asset Management LLC TN Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.