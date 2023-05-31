Delta Asset Management LLC TN Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 69,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $740.71. 107,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $712.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $699.00. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.51.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus upped their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.11.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

