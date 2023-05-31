Delta Asset Management LLC TN Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Hershey by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.41 and a 200-day moving average of $243.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $12,965,849. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

