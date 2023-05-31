Delta Asset Management LLC TN Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,426. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.