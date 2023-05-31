Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IMCG stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,256. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

