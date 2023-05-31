Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 564.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after buying an additional 1,781,934 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6,654.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 995,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,586,000 after purchasing an additional 980,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 133.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,561,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,917,000 after purchasing an additional 892,025 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Stock Down 3.5 %

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

NYSE MET traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,682. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.90. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

