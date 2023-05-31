Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.84. 732,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $490.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.06.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

