Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Update

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of DLX stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 85,961 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 24.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 50.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

