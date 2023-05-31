dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 1% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and $6,434.22 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00330889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018730 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000110 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,542,753 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99421622 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,532.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.