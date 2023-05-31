DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Holdings Raised by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,683 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.28% of DigitalOcean worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,742,000 after purchasing an additional 966,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 686,011 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 369,381 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after buying an additional 352,508 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 123,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The firm had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $224,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,245.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,362 shares of company stock worth $1,576,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

