Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,944.29 ($36.39).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.02) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.13) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($41.52) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.72) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.66) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Stock Performance

LON DPLM opened at GBX 3,004 ($37.12) on Wednesday. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,116 ($38.51). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,765.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,796.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3,133.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,729.17%.

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.