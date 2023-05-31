Distil (LON:DIS) Shares Down 4.5%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 600,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 690,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Distil Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.60. The company has a market cap of £3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.41.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

