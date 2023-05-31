Diversified LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.65. 1,889,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,856. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

