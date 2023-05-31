Diversified LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Diversified LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.70. 38,433,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,491,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.20. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $353.93.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

