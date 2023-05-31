Diversified LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Diversified LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

Shares of XLG stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $331.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,447. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.93 and a 200-day moving average of $298.41. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $260.46 and a 12 month high of $334.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

