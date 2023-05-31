Diversified LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Diversified LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,356,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,233. The company has a market capitalization of $395.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.90 and a one year high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,963,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,347,558. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

