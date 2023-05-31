Diversified LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Diversified LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

