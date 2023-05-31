Diversified LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 486,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,320,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 112,870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,074,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,085,000 after purchasing an additional 73,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,922,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,254,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324,789. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

