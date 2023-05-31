Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.77

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.77 and last traded at C$20.79, with a volume of 1023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$858.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.56.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dream Unlimited

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

In other Dream Unlimited news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.28, for a total transaction of C$1,047,600.00. 45.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dream Unlimited

(Get Rating)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.