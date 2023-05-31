DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DTE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.48. The stock had a trading volume of 229,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,544. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) price target on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

