East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Up 12.1% in May

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.



Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of East Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.



EJPRY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 41,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,027. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $10.04.



East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

