eCash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.17 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $467.88 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,893.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.49 or 0.00418210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00120497 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00024293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,402,335,923,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

