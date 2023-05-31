EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 8.1%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.89. 372,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,079,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

EHang Trading Down 6.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $570.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 742.54% and a negative return on equity of 144.14%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

About EHang

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in EHang during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EHang by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EHang by 55.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in EHang by 73.0% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 915,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 386,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth grew its position in shares of EHang by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,044,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,278,000 after acquiring an additional 513,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

