EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 8.1%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.89. 372,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,079,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.
EHang Trading Down 6.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $570.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 742.54% and a negative return on equity of 144.14%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EHang (EH)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.