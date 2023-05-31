Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Elbit Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

ESLT traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $206.34. 50,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,145. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $244.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.46 and a 200-day moving average of $176.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 178.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 149,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,974,000 after buying an additional 77,482 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,919,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ESLT shares. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. engages in the defense and homeland security sector. It develops and supplies airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The firm also provides training and support services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.