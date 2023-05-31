Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Down 7.9%

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.63 and last traded at C$12.87. Approximately 579,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 476,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELD shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

