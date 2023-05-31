Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF) Short Interest Up 13.6% in May

Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Electricity Generating Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EYUUF opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. Electricity Generating has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

