Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELROF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. AlphaValue cut Elior Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elior Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Price Performance

ELROF stock remained flat at $2.85 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. Elior Group has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

