EMC Capital Management Acquires 1,217 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 113.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 170,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,676 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.64. 119,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

