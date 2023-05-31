EMC Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

EMC Capital Management boosted its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in First Busey were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Busey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of BUSE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. 53,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at $838,483.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,322 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at $749,189. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,322 shares of company stock worth $259,618 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

