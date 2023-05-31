EMC Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 933,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 582,653 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 100,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,599,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSEC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 572,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt and equity financing for buyout, growth, development, and recapitalization.

Featured Articles

