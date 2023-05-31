EMC Capital Management Buys 1,942 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. 843,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,771. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $358,348. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

