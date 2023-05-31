EMC Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,235 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,618. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.15. 168,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,904. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.