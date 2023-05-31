EMC Capital Management Makes New Investment in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,984 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 156,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,973. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBP. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

