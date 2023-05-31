EMC Capital Management Purchases 696 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

NYSE INT traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

