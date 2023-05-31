EMC Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,915 V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.
V2X Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of VVX traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. 5,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $51.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
About V2X
V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
