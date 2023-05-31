EMC Capital Management Takes $144,000 Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after buying an additional 43,645 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.80. 92,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.74 and its 200 day moving average is $197.91. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.99%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

