EMC Capital Management Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,737,000 after acquiring an additional 787,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of CFG stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. 1,846,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,360,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

