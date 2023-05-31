Emerging Variant Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Emerging Variant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,052,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,000. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. comprises about 0.5% of Emerging Variant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 129,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 279,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is -9.68%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

