Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

